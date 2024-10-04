FY2025 EPS Estimates for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Increased by DA Davidson

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALRS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.07 million, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $25.85.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alerus Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

