FY2025 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Lifted by DA Davidson

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $16.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.17. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.13.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

MTB stock opened at $172.34 on Friday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.45.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,696,000 after buying an additional 81,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,129,000 after purchasing an additional 93,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,442 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,398,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

