FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Issued By Stifel Canada

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share.

Separately, Raymond James cut Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of STN stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.29. Stantec has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $88.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 240,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Stantec by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

