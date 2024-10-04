Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Trading Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 24,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 65,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Galantas Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$14.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.08, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.