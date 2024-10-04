Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $2.78. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Galaxy Gaming Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 million, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names.

