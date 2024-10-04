GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Insider Daniel William Moore Sells 1,972 Shares

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $43,305.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GameStop Stock Performance

GameStop stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.00 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.67 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 41.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 147.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

