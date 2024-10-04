GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Insider Daniel William Moore Sells 1,972 Shares

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $43,305.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
GameStop Stock Performance
GameStop stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.00 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.67 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
