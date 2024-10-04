GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GameStop were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GME. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 41.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 32.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 147.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GME has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

GameStop Price Performance

GameStop stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 265.00 and a beta of -0.17.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.67 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $43,305.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $43,305.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

