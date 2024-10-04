Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 544014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,397,000. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 291,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,462 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the second quarter worth $940,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 80,889 shares during the period. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

