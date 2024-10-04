GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.23 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 78.60 ($1.05). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 77.90 ($1.04), with a volume of 518,162 shares.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a current ratio of 341.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £675.16 million, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

GCP Infrastructure Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -402.30%.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.