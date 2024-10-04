GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Position Decreased by GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd reduced its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,900 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for about 3.7% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $36,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $4,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after buying an additional 4,107,746 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,393,000 after acquiring an additional 65,476 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $89.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

