GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $300.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $259.32 and last traded at $257.88, with a volume of 456006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.68.

GEV has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

