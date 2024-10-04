General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Trimmed by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 1.1% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $299.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.77. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.53 and a fifty-two week high of $309.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.06.

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

