General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Lowered to $314.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $314.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered General Dynamics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $317.06.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $299.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.07 and its 200 day moving average is $292.77. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $309.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.