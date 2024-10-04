General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $183.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $190.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.2% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in General Electric by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 220,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of General Electric by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 363.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

