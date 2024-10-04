General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading 0.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $235.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. General Electric traded as high as $187.05 and last traded at $185.29. 855,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,495,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.89.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $203.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.17 and its 200 day moving average is $169.67.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.
General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.
