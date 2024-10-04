General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading 0.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $235.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. General Electric traded as high as $187.05 and last traded at $185.29. 855,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,495,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.89.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Get General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

General Electric Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,016,000 after buying an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $203.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.17 and its 200 day moving average is $169.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.