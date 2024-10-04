Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Genesco Trading Up 6.9 %
GCO traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 153,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,952. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $327.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.40. Genesco has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $37.89.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.19 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Genesco
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
