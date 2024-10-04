Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,728 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,242,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genie Energy

In other Genie Energy news, Director James A. Courter sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $63,173.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,825.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $39,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,632.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Courter sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $63,173.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genie Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GNE stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.91 million, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. Genie Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

