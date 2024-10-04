GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156,223 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GeoPark Stock Performance
GPRK opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $465.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. GeoPark Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
GeoPark Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on GPRK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
