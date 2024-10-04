GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GeoPark from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GeoPark

GeoPark Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GPRK opened at $8.41 on Friday. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $465.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). GeoPark had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 60.77%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GeoPark will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter worth $244,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoPark

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.