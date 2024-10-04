Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 740,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $19,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Getty Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 148,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTY has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

GTY stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 6.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Getty Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.