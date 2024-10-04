Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Shares Down 11.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) dropped 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 1,177,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 21,195,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Gfinity Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £510,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.03.
Gfinity Company Profile
Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners, and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company provides Commune.ly, a community intelligence platform that allows brands to harness the power of user-generated content & online communities; Athlos, a competitive gaming platform embedded within apps and community websites; and Manifold, a technology platform used to power the next generation of digital publishing.
