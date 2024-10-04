GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

NYSE GFL opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 1.16. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $43.79.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 14.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 216,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,865 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 125.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 5.7% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 271,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

