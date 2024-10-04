Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.46 and traded as high as $24.16. Gladstone Capital shares last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 73,153 shares traded.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $525.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 78.40%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

