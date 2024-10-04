Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.49. 3,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26.
Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
