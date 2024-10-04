Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.27 and traded as high as $11.56. Glencore shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 355,814 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLNCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Glencore to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Glencore alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLNCY

Glencore Stock Up 1.3 %

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.1105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

About Glencore

(Get Free Report)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.