Global Blockchain Technologies (CVE:BLOC) Trading Up ∞ – What’s Next?

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CVE:BLOC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up ∞ during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.78. 1,133,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,390,324 shares.

Global Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.78.

Global Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp., a tier 2 investment company, focuses on identification and investment in a diversified portfolio of public and private companies in China. The company was formerly known as Carrus Capital Corporation and changed its name to Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. in October 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.