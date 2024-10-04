Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 66,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 32,021 shares.The stock last traded at $5.57 and had previously closed at $5.48.
Global Blue Group Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Blue Group
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.