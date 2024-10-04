Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 66,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 32,021 shares.The stock last traded at $5.57 and had previously closed at $5.48.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Global Blue Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

