Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at Citigroup

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE GBTG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 0.64. Global Business Travel Group has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.97 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBTG. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Global Business Travel Group by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

