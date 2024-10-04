Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 300 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 300 ($4.01). Approximately 196,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 196,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.20).

Global Ports Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 303.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 256.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,695.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £231.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.86.

About Global Ports

(Get Free Report)

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.