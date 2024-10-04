Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.56 and last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 178544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55.

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 96.2% in the third quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,600 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,512 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 67,878 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 202.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,167 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

