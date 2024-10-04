Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Stock Position Decreased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 51,340 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 170.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

