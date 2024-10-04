Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as high as C$0.95. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 79,500 shares.

Globex Mining Enterprises Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 128.91, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. purchased 37,000 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,560.00. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Globex Mining Enterprises

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

