Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Trading Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 8,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 14,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Glucose Health Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Get Glucose Health alerts:

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.