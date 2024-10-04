Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Trading Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 8,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 14,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Glucose Health Stock Up 5.6 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.
Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.
Glucose Health Company Profile
Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Glucose Health
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.