GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in GMS were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in GMS by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in GMS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 86.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GMS opened at $89.95 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.66.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

