goeasy (TSE:GSY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$186.27 and traded as low as C$180.00. goeasy shares last traded at C$183.37, with a volume of 35,163 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$210.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$220.00.

goeasy Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$186.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$181.43.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.01 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$372.40 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Analysts anticipate that goeasy Ltd. will post 20.3375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$188.00, for a total transaction of C$846,000.00. Corporate insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

