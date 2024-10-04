GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading 14.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 1,048,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 559,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Eight Capital increased their target price on GoGold Resources from C$3.20 to C$3.85 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

GoGold Resources Stock Up 14.5 %

About GoGold Resources

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The stock has a market cap of C$494.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.37.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

