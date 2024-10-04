Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Holdings Lowered by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $16,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,677,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 485,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.92. 389,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,750. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $100.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

