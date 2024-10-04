Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $23,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,900,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $43.73.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

