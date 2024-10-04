Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.24 and last traded at $60.28. Approximately 6,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 18,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $379.76 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

