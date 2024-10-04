Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Truist Financial

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

NASDAQ GSHD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,240. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.99. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $653,748.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 14,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,163,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $653,748.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,798 shares of company stock worth $5,357,113 over the last 90 days. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,428,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,956,000 after acquiring an additional 879,959 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 428,355 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 308,312 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 35.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,832 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1,839.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 109,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 104,273 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

