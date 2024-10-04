GP Brinson Investments LLC Sells 67,761 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

GP Brinson Investments LLC cut its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,761 shares during the period. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust accounts for 1.0% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $817.91 million, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 392.62, a current ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.87). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -217.39%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.