Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Graco by 90.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 220.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Graco stock opened at $86.23 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $94.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

