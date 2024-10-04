Graham (NYSE:GHC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of GHC opened at $796.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $768.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $745.69. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.11. Graham has a 12-month low of $563.39 and a 12-month high of $822.18.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 31.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 80.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Graham by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

