Grainger (LON:GRI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.32 ($3.31) and traded as high as GBX 249.50 ($3.34). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 246.50 ($3.30), with a volume of 1,075,844 shares trading hands.

Grainger Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8,183.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 241.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 247.22.

About Grainger

(Get Free Report)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.