Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,617,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 245,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

