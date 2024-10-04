Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.45. Great Thunder Gold shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 55,000 shares traded.

Great Thunder Gold Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.17 million and a PE ratio of -21.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.

Great Thunder Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Thunder Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Thunder Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.