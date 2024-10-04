Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Green Dot stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.54.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Green Dot

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $458,020.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,882,820.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 162,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,925,824.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,157,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,091,483.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $458,020.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,882,820.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 118.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 7.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 4.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 125,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 12.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

