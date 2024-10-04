Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Trading Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.31. 66,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 268,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Greenland Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. Greenland Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

