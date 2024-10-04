GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Trading Down 5.4% – Time to Sell?

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75. Approximately 13,834 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 10,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, R. F. Lafferty raised shares of GreenPower Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPV

GreenPower Motor Trading Down 5.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$46.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.99.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.85 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 120.21% and a negative net margin of 84.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.0647549 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.