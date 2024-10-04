GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Stock Price Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.32. 37,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

GreenPower Motor Stock Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

